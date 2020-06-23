Bilour plaza, Shad Mobile market sealed over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday sealed two commercial centers over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated for prevention of COVID-19 spread.

According to a press release issued here, the two commercial centers were Bilour Plaza in Peshawar Sadar area and Shad mobile market at Peshawar Hastnagri area.

Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman visited the areas and ordered sealing of market over violation of SOPs especially avoiding face masks.

Businessmen in both the markets were continuously violating preventive measures, adds the press release.

The deputy commissioner has urged the masses and shopkeepers to follow SOPs and wear face masks for their own safety and protection of public.

He warned that district administration would continue to take actions if people violated SOPs and such closures of markets would also be made in future.