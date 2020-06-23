UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilour Plaza, Shad Mobile Market Sealed Over Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Bilour plaza, Shad Mobile market sealed over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Tuesday sealed two commercial centers over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated for prevention of COVID-19 spread.

According to a press release issued here, the two commercial centers were Bilour Plaza in Peshawar Sadar area and Shad mobile market at Peshawar Hastnagri area.

Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman visited the areas and ordered sealing of market over violation of SOPs especially avoiding face masks.

Businessmen in both the markets were continuously violating preventive measures, adds the press release.

The deputy commissioner has urged the masses and shopkeepers to follow SOPs and wear face masks for their own safety and protection of public.

He warned that district administration would continue to take actions if people violated SOPs and such closures of markets would also be made in future.

Related Topics

Peshawar Mobile Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

31 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

1 hour ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

1 hour ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.