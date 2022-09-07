UrduPoint.com

Bilour Slams KP Govt For Utilizing Provincial Kitty For PTI Public Gathering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) senior representative and unanimous candidate of PDM for NA-31 Ghulam Ahmed Bilour on Wednesday strongly criticized the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for utilizing provincial resources for public gathering of Imran Khan in Peshawar the other day.

Addressing a press conference at Bilour House here, he said that despite spending lavishly and utilizing government resources, the provincial government miserably failed to attract masses, adding that provincial government openly violated elections' rules and code of conduct but the election commission was not taking any action.

He warned that if such violations would continue in the by-polls the ANP and allied parties would then decide their own course of actions.

Bilour said the provincial government was trying to divert the attention of masses from floods' devastations and failed government measures while by utilizing all its energies for Imran Khan's public gathering, He also slammed the PTI chairman Imran Khan for not saying any word in sympathy for the flood affectees during his speech which to Bilour shows the latter's apathy for the flood victims.

He said Imran Khan's controversial statements in Faisalabad and Sargodha public gatherings were tantamount to damaging the national interest and making the institutions controversial.

Bilour said that Imran was trying to create rift in the country and supporting the presidential form of government, adding that ANP would strongly resist any such move.

Bilour criticized Imran for using slang language against the JUIF leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and said that it was against the traditions of KP, adding that Maulana Fazal -ur- Rehman was a religious leader and he should be respected.

He further said that PTI leader always uses inappropriate language against the PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif and the PPP leader Asif Zardari, however, the four-year government of the PTI could not prove any allegation against the two leaders.

He said Imran Khan only knows how to defame others by leveling baseless allegations as the ANP leader took strong exception over the attempt to make institutions controversial by Imran after being ousted from power.

Bilour said that people of KP had understood the hypocrisy of Imran Khan and would reject him in the by-poll.

