Bilquis Edhi, Aurangzeb Hafi shortlisted for 'Person of the Decade' title

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Two Pakistanis Bilquis Edhi, philanthropist and humanitarian activist, and polymath researcher Aurangzeb Hafi have been shortlisted among the 20 persons from 1.6 million most impactful people from the globe to be chosen as 'Person of the Decade' through an online poll on January 25 (Monday).

'Person of the Decade' title will be given to a person who had made a real impact and left lasting impression upon occurrences, happenings, people, thoughts, trends, disciplines, cultures, successes, failures and the intents in the opening bidecadal of the 21st century.

The 20 finalists have been picked from 190 countries of the world and regarded as the real markers of paradigm shift in their respective societies through their services in varied fields. The 20 patrons of change have been selected after a The poll is being held by the Impact Hallmarks©, an international organisation, which evaluates on scientific principles how the bidecadal round-up of the 2000s and 2010s symbolizes the real impacts that are responsible for changing the course if events and the sequence of 'means and measures' in different walks of life.

The 20 finalists, chosen of 20 themes, though the impact value', allocated on the basis of their assessments through systematically determined, thoroughly acquiesced, methodically ratified and pedantically embraced values of 50 marks.

Prof Yanghee Lee, the UN Special Rapporteur to Myanmar, stands at the first position with the Impact Value of 39.8, for the Decade 2010-2020. She is a university teacher in Korea and is highly recognised nationally, regionally, and internationally for her expertise in human rights. She is credited with highlighting the issue of Rohingyas internationally.

Bilquis Edhi is a patron philanthropist and humanitarian from Pakistan. She stands second in the shortlisted persons' list with an 'Impact Value' of 39.6 for Bi-Decadal 2000-2020. She was awarded the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for her public service. Her charity saved over 42,000 unwanted babies during the past decade.

Graca Machel, an advocate of women and children rights, stands tall with an Impact Value of 39.6 for Bi-Decadal 2000-2020. She is a Mozambican politician and humanitarian. She was made an honorary British Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 for her humanitarian work.

François Englert is a scientist and discoverer from Belgium, Fritjof Capra, a polymath, physicist, cross-disciplinary analyst and thinker from the US, Peter Higgs, a scientist and discoverer from the United Kingdom (UK), Aurangzeb Hafi, a polymath researcher, phenomenologist and discoverer from Pakistan and Neil Turok, a cosmologist from Canada, conjointly hold the third to fifth positions, marking the scientific segment of the poll, with the Impact Values ranging from 39.1 to 39.6 for Decade 2010-2020.

Jacinda Ardern, the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand, stands at the sixth place with an Impact Value of 38.9 for Decade 2010-2020. In March 2019, she led the country through the hooting-aftermath, rapidly introducing strict gun laws in response.

Rayvon Stewart, a student inventor from Jamaica, stands at seventh position with an Impact Value of 37.9 for Decade 2010-2020. The young man has been shortlisted for developing 'Xermosol'- a simple-to-install device that automatically disinfects door knobs and handles after each use.

Nitesh Jangir, a student inventor from India stands at eighth place with an Impact Value of 37.9 for Decade 2010-2020. He has been shortlisted for inventing a low-cost breathing support device called Saans, for premature babies.

Engin Altan Düzyatan, a tv actor and a world celebrity from Turkey stands at ninth place with an Impact Value of 37.6 for Decade 2010-2020. From 2014 until 2019, he starred in the TV series named Dirilis: Ertugrul as the eponymous character.

Greta Thunberg, the youngest climate activist from Sweden stands at the tenth place with an Impact Value of 37.2 for Decade 2010-2020. The eighteen-year-old activist is internationally known for challenging the world leaders to take immediate action against climate change.

Ban ki Moon former UN Secretary General (South Korea) Impact Value 38.1, Kofi Anan former UN Secretary General (Ghana) 38.2, Maggie Doyne, founder of the BlinkNow Foundation (US) Impact Value 38.9, Muang Zarni Human Rights Activist (Mayanmar) Impact Value 38.7, Neil Turok Physicist, Theorist (South Africa) Impact Value 39.2; Pushpa Basnet, Social Worker (Nepal) Impact Value 38.9; Rayvon Stewart, Student and Inventor (Jamaica) Impact Value 37.9.