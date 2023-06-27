Bilquis Edhi Block established at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Bilquis Edhi Block has been inaugurated in Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) here on Tuesday.

Faisal Edhi and his wife Saba Edhi, GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Forward sports Khawaja Masood jointly inaugurated the newly constructed Bilquis Edhi Block.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Trustee Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi said that he was delighted to inaugurate the educational institution for girls in the name of his mother.

He said that his mother along with father Abdul Sattar Edhi spent her entire life in the service of people.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar said that the newly constructed social sciences block had been named after Bilquis Edhi, a social worker and wife of Abdul Sattar Edhi, the founder of Edhi Foundation, active in serving the orphans and the needy in Pakistan.

She said that it was even more happiness for us that the block was being inaugurated by their son Faisal Edhi and his wife who were carrying forward the mission of her mother.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Forward Sports (PVT) Ltd Khawaja Masood said that Bilquis Edhi was a great woman who dedicated her life to the orphans and the needy.

He said the construction of an educational block named after her in the girls' educational institution in Sialkot city was a tribute to her services.

After the inauguration, the distinguished guests visited the final degree exhibition on behalf of the Fine Arts Department and appreciated the works of art created by the students.

At the end of ceremony, the GCWUS VC thanked all the guests and presented themwith commemorative shields from the university.

Later, Faisal Edhi and Saba Edhi along with Prof Dr Rukhsana Kauser visited Iqbal Manzil.