UrduPoint.com

Bilquis Edhi In Stable Condition After Hospitalization

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Bilquis Edhi in stable condition after hospitalization

Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, is reported to be in a stable condition after she was rushed to a private hospital three days ago when her blood pressure suddenly dropped

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, is reported to be in a stable condition after she was rushed to a private hospital three days ago when her blood pressure suddenly dropped.

"Though she is not in a serious condition, she will remain in the hospital for a couple of more days," said the spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation Muhammad Bilal.

Bilal added that Bilquis has congestive heart failure and she has already undergone a heart bypass twice.

First Lady Tehmina Durrani also visited her during Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's maiden visit to the port city on Wednesday.

The foundation's spokesperson said that Durrani always pays a visit to Bilquis whenever she is in Karachi. "She enquired and immediately went to the hospital to see Bilquis aapa," he added.

Earlier, Pakistan's towering philanthropist and humanitarian was declared the 'Person of the Decade', along with human rights rapporteur of the UN Prof Yanghee Lee and the US ethicist Stephen Soldz.

A spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation told APP that as per the domino effect verdict, announced on Friday by the Impact Hallmarks, Bilquis Edhi was declared the most impactful person of the first two decades of the 21st century.

Bilquis Bano Edhi is a professional nurse and she heads the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. She has spent more than six decades of her life serving humanity in need. Her charity has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing "jhoolas" (cradles) at the Edhi Homes and centres across the country.

Sso.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Century Prime Minister United Nations Visit Wife Abdul Sattar Edhi Blood

Recent Stories

Banks of 'Unfriendly Countries' Delay Payments for ..

Banks of 'Unfriendly Countries' Delay Payments for Russian Energy - Putin

17 seconds ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Challenged EU Court Decision T ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Challenged EU Court Decision That Rejected Complaint Against ..

18 seconds ago
 Russian Court Changes Navalny Ally's Sentence From ..

Russian Court Changes Navalny Ally's Sentence From Restriction of Freedom to Jai ..

21 seconds ago
 Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Details of three ODIs and T20Is ..

Pak Vs Sri Lanka: Details of three ODIs and T20Is series announced

17 minutes ago
 China to work with new Pakistani govt to add new i ..

China to work with new Pakistani govt to add new impetus to bilateral ties: Zhao ..

23 seconds ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves Ban on St. George Rib ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves Ban on St. George Ribbon, Use of 'Z,' 'V' Symbols

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.