Bilquis Edhi Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 08:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The great social worker and philanthropist Bilquis Bano Edhi was laid to rest here at the Mewa Shah Graveyard on Saturday.

She passed away due to multiple ailments at a local hospital at the age of 74 on Friday.

Bilquis Edhi was the wife of great humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Co-Chair of the Edhi Foundation and head of the Bilquis Edhi Foundation.

Her funeral prayers were offered at Memon Mosque, which was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members.

The Sindh government announced a day of mourning on Saturday to pay her homage.

