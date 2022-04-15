UrduPoint.com

Bilquis Edhi Passes Away At 74

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

Bilquis Bano Edhi, renowned philanthropist, social activist and widow of Edhi Welfare Foundation's founder late Abdul Sattar Edhi passed away at a Karachi hospital at the age of 74 here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Bilquis Bano Edhi, renowned philanthropist, social activist and widow of Edhi Welfare Foundation's founder late Abdul Sattar Edhi passed away at a Karachi hospital at the age of 74 here on Friday.

She was admitted to a local hospital at Karachi four days ago, said the Edhi Foundation sources.

Faisal Edhi, son of the deceased has told media that the funeral of Bilquis Edhi will be announced shortly.

Bilquis Bano Edhi gave the Edhi Foundation 60 years of her life under the spirit of humanitarian services.

Related Topics

Karachi Abdul Sattar Edhi Media

Recent Stories

Biden's Approval Rating at Lowest Point of Any US ..

Biden's Approval Rating at Lowest Point of Any US Presidents - Reports

40 seconds ago
 EU Deplores Expulsion of Diplomats From Moscow Mis ..

EU Deplores Expulsion of Diplomats From Moscow Mission

41 seconds ago
 Russia's Warnings Will Not Dissuade US From Boosti ..

Russia's Warnings Will Not Dissuade US From Boosting Military Aid to Kiev - Stat ..

43 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court disposes of PML-Q, Pervaiz Elahi ..

Lahore High Court disposes of PML-Q, Pervaiz Elahi's appeals against restoring p ..

44 seconds ago
 Tech battles to show its worth in Ukraine war crim ..

Tech battles to show its worth in Ukraine war crimes probes

48 seconds ago
 Russian regulator says French radio RFI's website ..

Russian regulator says French radio RFI's website blocked

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.