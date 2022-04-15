Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Bilquis Bano Edhi, renowned philanthropist, social activist and widow of Edhi Welfare Foundation's founder late Abdul Sattar Edhi passed away at a Karachi hospital at the age of 74 here on Friday.

She was admitted to a local hospital at Karachi four days ago, said the Edhi Foundation sources.

Faisal Edhi, son of the deceased has told media that the funeral of Bilquis Edhi will be announced shortly.

Bilquis Bano Edhi gave the Edhi Foundation 60 years of her life under the spirit of humanitarian services.