Bilquis Edhi shortlisted for 'Person of Bidecadal Impact' title

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A well-known philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi, and certain research contributions by a Pakistani scientist have been shortlisted by an international organisation 'Impact Hallmarks©', among the top 20 persons, objects and works, having far-extending impacts in diverse fields and extents of human accomplishments.

According to press releases, issued by the Edhi Foundation Pakistan and SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia Directorate separately, after the shortlisting process, an online opinion poll for global audience is being carried out currently to vote for the "Person of Decade", based upon the impact value the person holds.

The readers/ audience may participate in the poll process by visiting 'www.impacthallmarks.org' website and selecting the persons of their choice.

The finalists are the qualified contenders from well over 190 countries and Bilquis Edhi stands among them tall. She has been shortlisted for the prestigious title 'Person of the Decade', while Prof. Yanghee Lee also appears to be another main contestant for highlighting the issue of the Rohingyas.

Bilquis Bano Edhi is the most active philanthropist in Pakistan, being the head of the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. She received the 1986 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service. Her charity runs many services in Pakistan including a hospital and emergency service in Karachi. Together with her husband, their charity saved over 42,000 unwanted babies.

She was awarded the prestigious 'Hilal-e-Imtiaz', and she is also the recipient of several other awards.

The scientific discovery of Magneto Hydro Tropism [MHT] has also been shortlisted for the title of 'Bidecadal Impacts', from over 1.6 million individuals, featuring in the internationally recognised substantial records.

Another scientific work shortlisted from Pakistan is the epic breakthrough in the field of disability prevention, the IRT Model – exploring the embryonic-iatrogenesis volatility. The investigative research-scrutiny IRT Model by Prof Aurangzeb Hafi unfolded the facts behind the birth defects.

The research will directly impact over 687-796 million disabled persons of the world. The research pursuit, Embryonic-Iatrogenesis Causality [EIC] Trove-sheet, is likely to leave the most ineradicable mark on the subject-matter of child disability.

Moreover, the phenomenon discoveries of Boson and 'Magneto-Hydro-Tropism' are also under consideration. MHT is a breakthrough discovery by Pakistani researchers, which would bring a 'new-age-climax' to the world of scientific concepts.

The third scientific work from Pakistan is the first methodological baselines engrossed annotation-broadsheet with reference to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which has been made available to the World Health Organisation, the governments, the research-oriented academic segments and other quarters of relevance.

Precisely titled as 'COVID-19 risk reduction (COVID-RR) Schematic Overview, the annotation-broadsheet was presented from the author's workstation in Pakistan on March 3, 2020 for the academic considerations.

The top 20 finalists for the "Person of the Decade" include:Ban Ki Moon, Bilquis Edhi, Engin Altan Düzyatan, François Englert, Fritjof Capra, Graca Machel, Greta Thunberg, Jacinda Ardern, Kofi Annan, Muang Zarni, Nitesh Jangir, Oxfam International, Peter Higgs, Professor Yanghee Lee, Rayvon Stewart, SIDC — Solar Influence Data Analysis Centre, Stephen Soldz, Steve Brachmann, and Tzu Chi Foundation.

'Impact Hallmarks©' is a web based cyber disposition of the schema-view and the findings' crux of 'Bi-Decadal Impacts Gazette-Sheet©'. It is stringently merit-bound to hallmark the 'real impact value', and therefore, is resolutely intended to bring forth such a determined and resolute mirror of how the bidecadal round-up of 2000's and 2010's symbolises the real impacts that are responsible for changing the course of events as well as the sequence of 'means and measures' in different walks of life.