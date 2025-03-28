Bilwal expressed deep sarrow with heirs of Santosh Kumar on his murder

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Peer Chodhal Shah neighborhood, Nuedero on Friday.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow to the heirs of trader Santosh Kumar over his murder in Peer Chodhal Shah neighborhood, Nudero.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shares deep grief with the wife, daughter, nephew Manish Kumar, and other family members of trader Santosh Kumar.

Heirs of trader Santosh Kumar inform Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the police encounter in which the dacoits involved in the murder were killed.

Accompanying Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, MPAs Jameel Soomro, Sohail Anwar Siyal, MNA Ramesh Lal, and District Council Chairman Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Laghari also offer condolences to the bereaved.