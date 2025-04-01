Open Menu

Bilwal Meets Citizens Across Country On Second Day Of Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Bilwal meets citizens across country on second day of Eid

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continued Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and meetings citizens from across the country on the second day of Eid at Bhutto House, Naudero on Tuesday.

He accompanied by First Lady, MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and PPP Women’s Wing Central President Faryal Talpur, also met with citizens who visited Bhutto House, to exchange Eid greetings.

On the second day of Eid, party workers and citizens from across the country met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and hundreds of people lined up at Bhutto House, to meet Chairman Bilawal.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held meetings with voters from his constituency, as well as party officials and workers, adding he also met with journalists and representatives from various sectors.

He listened to public and party workers’ concerns and suggestions, issuing directives for their immediate resolution.

Recent Stories

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt ..

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan

2 hours ago
 European Commission plans to expand Europol’s ro ..

European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role

2 hours ago
 EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to c ..

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm A ..

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..

2 hours ago
 National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

3 hours ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

4 hours ago
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

6 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

6 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his M ..

UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother

7 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan