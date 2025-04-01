Bilwal meets citizens across country on second day of Eid

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continued Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and meetings citizens from across the country on the second day of Eid at Bhutto House, Naudero on Tuesday.

He accompanied by First Lady, MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and PPP Women’s Wing Central President Faryal Talpur, also met with citizens who visited Bhutto House, to exchange Eid greetings.

On the second day of Eid, party workers and citizens from across the country met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and hundreds of people lined up at Bhutto House, to meet Chairman Bilawal.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held meetings with voters from his constituency, as well as party officials and workers, adding he also met with journalists and representatives from various sectors.

He listened to public and party workers’ concerns and suggestions, issuing directives for their immediate resolution.