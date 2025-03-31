Open Menu

Bilwal Offered Eid-ul-Fitr Prayers In Ancestors Of Bhutto Family Graveyard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Bilwal offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in ancestors of Bhutto family graveyard

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, arrived at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to offer Eid prayers on Monday.

He offered Eid prayers at the mausoleum of the Martyrs of Democracy.

Accompanying Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the Eid prayers were Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Agha Siraj Durrani, Khursheed Junejo, Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Soomro, Ghulam Mustafa Laghari, Ijaz Laghari, Khair Mohammad Sheikh, and other party leaders.

After the Eid prayers, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered prayers for the country’s security and the prosperity of the people.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greeted citizens with Eid blessings after the prayers.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shook hands and embraced citizens following the Eid prayers.

After that he visited graveyard of his ancestors of Bhutto family and laid wreaths on grave s of Former Prime ministers Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and others.

On the occasion of Eid, the public, party workers, and officials visited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bhutto House, Neodero.

The gates of Bhutto House, Neodero, were opened for public meetings with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Eid ul Fitr.

Hundreds of citizens from across the country met Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Eid.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari listened to the concerns of citizens from his constituency and other parts of the country, issuing directives to resolve their issues.

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

2 hours ago
 Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

2 hours ago
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

2 hours ago
 Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors ..

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquak ..

UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar

2 hours ago
 DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity co ..

DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr wel ..

Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAE set to host major global events in April

UAE set to host major global events in April

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan