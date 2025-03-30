Open Menu

Bilwal Will Offer Eid Prayers In Garhi Khuda Bux

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Bilwal will offer Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has a busy schedule of engagement in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr celebration in Neodero here Monday.

He will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with People's Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MPAs Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Sohail Anwar Siyal MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, District Council Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Laghari,and others party workers at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

After offering Eid prayers, he will also visit the mausoleum of former prime ministers and slain PPP chairperson Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and others' graves to offers Fateha and place floral wreaths.

The PPP Chairman will also exchange Eid ul Fitr greetings with MNAs, MPAs, leaders, Party workers, notables, office bearers and general public in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Neodero House.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold special meetings with the Party MNAs and MPAs at Neodero House.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

7 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

1 hour ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

1 hour ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan