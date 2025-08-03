Bint-e-Hawa Forum Honors Sana Mir With Achievement Award
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Bint-e-Hawa Forum has presented its 4th Achievement Award to Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team. The award recognizes her exceptional career and significant contributions to the sport both nationally and internationally.
Sana Mir was widely regarded as a pioneer of women's cricket in Pakistan. Her achievements include captaining the national team in 137 international matches, leading the country to two gold medals at the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, and becoming the ICC's top-ranked ODI bowler in 2017. She was also the first Pakistani woman cricketer to take 100 wickets in One Day Internationals.
Alam Zeb, the founder of the Bint-e-Hawa Forum, praised Sana Mir as a "symbol of strength and inspiration for women across the country."
In her acceptance speech, Sana Mir noted that such national recognition motivates women to strive for more. She said that awards like this not only honor individuals but also encourage young women to pursue their dreams with confidence.
The Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award is given to women who have made extraordinary contributions in their fields and serve as role models for future generations.
