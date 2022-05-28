UrduPoint.com

BINUQ's Team Performs 40th Successful Renal Transplant

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 08:03 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Quetta (BINUQ) Professor Dr. Abdul Karim Zarkoon Saturday said that BINUQ's team has performed its 40th successful renal transplant surgical procedure.

Talking to APP, he said that the a patient Hidayathullah and his donor Aminullah, resident of Kharan District, Balochistan admitted in the institute for surgical procedure.

"By the grace of Almighty Allah the recipient and the donor are vitally stable with good urine output," he maintained.

Dr Zarkoon recalled that under "Transplant Programme", the team of BINUQ up till now performed 40 Renal Transplant, whereas, 38 Renal Transplants were performed under the supervision of external expert transplant surgeon whereas the last two renal transplants have been independently performed by the BINUQ transplant team.

"The Institutes will be continuing free of cost transplant services followed by whole life medication under the BINUQ renal "Transplant Program" for the deserving and poor patient of Balochistan and the region," CEO further said.

