'Bio-diversity degradation reaches at alarming level'

The government has been urged to take concrete measures for checking further bio-diversity degradation in the country

Talking to APP here on Monday, WWF former senior director Dr Ijaz said that a considerable decline had been observed in forest cover, fish, birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles population during the last decade.

He urged the government to evolve a comprehensive policy to stop wildlife degradation, adding that the population of wildlife was already between decreased at a 60 percent during the last 50 years.

Dr ijaz said that Pakistan was home to precious biodiversity for the most endangered species including white-backed and long-billed vultures, Indus dolphin, snow and common leopards, Arabian Sea humpback whale.

He said that environmental pollution, hunting, poaching, and other human illegal activities were adversely impacting the biodiversity of Pakistan.

While stressing the need of collective efforts, he said that impact of human activities on the world's wildlife, oceans, rivers, forests, and climate has reached at alarming level.

He underlined the urgent need for the global community to collectively rethink and redefine how we value, protect and restore our degraded nature, Dr ijaz concluded.