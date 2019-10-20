Bio-matric verification of employees of P&S Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has decided to launch a bio-matric verification programme for all of its employees including doctors.

Secretary P&S Health Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that this decision would ensure the presence of employees at all the working places of doctors and other staff.

He said that IT department had been directed to install bio-matric machines at all the working places.

He said that this decision was made due to complaints of absence of staff from duty, particularly in health centres.

He said that stern action would be taken against the those who found absent from duty.