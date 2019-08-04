UrduPoint.com
Bio-medical, Civil Engineers In Hospitals A Must To Avoid Fire Inicdents

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:10 PM

Bio-medical, civil engineers in hospitals a must to avoid fire inicdents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :No electrical or civil engineers, the Maintenance and Repair Department exist in any public sector hospital in the City, it always becomes hard to control the situation in case of any fire incident there.

This was stated by a leader of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) Pakistan, Dr Salman Kazmi, while talking to APP on Sunday.

He regretted that neither any proper MR department nor a bio-medical electrical or civil engineers were available in any hospital of Lahore.

Only one or two employees of the C&W Department are hired to look after the electromagnetic equipment, electrical wires and building of any hospital.

He said there should be a proper electrical engineer to look after electricity wires and civil engineer for supervising maintenance of the hospital building or an MR Department, headed by a bio-medical engineer in every hospital; otherwise, incidents of short-circuiting could not be controlled.

He said that a special department should be established in which engineers file report ater every three months regarding the condition of medical equipment and the building condition to avoid any incident.

Responding to a question about the fire incidents in hospitals, he said that 90 per cent such incidents take place for lack of electrical engineers or the MR Department, but the management of any public sector hospital did not bother to set up a department in this regard to avert such incidents in future.

