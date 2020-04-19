Bio-safety lab set up for corona tests

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::A state-of-the-art bio-safety laboratory has been set up at the Allied Hospital Faisalabad for tests of corona patients.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Dr Zafar Chaudhry along with Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf inaugurated the lab which has the capacity of 250 corona tests daily.

He said the Punjab government had established 8 bio-safety labs across the province including Faisalabad.

Initially the lab will conduct coronavirus tests while later on it would be upgraded and facility of all tests relating to pandemic and epidemic would be available here.

He directed the staff of biosafety lab to ensure implementation on preventive measures strictly while conducting corona tests.

He said that Dr Farwa Batool head of Pathology Department had been appointed as focal person for biosafety lab and people can contact focal person for information and guidance.