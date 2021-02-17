UrduPoint.com
Bio Safety Labs For Enhancing Cornovirus Testing Capacity

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:37 PM

Bio Safety labs for enhancing Cornovirus testing capacity

Two Bio Safety level 3 laboratories to test COVID-19 suspected patients of South Punjab went functional within one moth time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Two Bio Safety level 3 laboratories to test COVID-19 suspected patients of South Punjab went functional within one moth time.

An official source of health department said on Wednesday that the labs have been set up in Govt Shehbaz Sharif General Hospital in Multan and in Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti, made special efforts for establishing these labs, the source said and added that these will enhance the testing capacity for corovirus patients.

More Stories From Pakistan

