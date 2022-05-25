UrduPoint.com

Biochar Can Improve Agri Productivity, Address Ailment Issues: Experts

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Biochar can improve agri productivity, address ailment issues: Experts

Application of biochar could not only address human ailment issues but also improve soil and crop health in addition to increase agricultural productivity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Application of biochar could not only address human ailment issues but also improve soil and crop health in addition to increase agricultural productivity.

This was stated by the experts while addressing an international seminar on "Biochar Impact on Soil, Crop, Human Health and Society (A Gastroenteritis Context)" at Syndicate Hall University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that as per international standards, permissible limit of heavy metals was 10 parts per billion (ppb), but unfortunately levels of heavy metals and pathogens in the water resources of the country were alarmingly high.

He was of the view that biomaterials science, especially applications of biochar and low cost organic amendments etc. were essential to provide solutions for environmental issues and to lower down the heavy metals impact from the crops.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Aman Ullah Malik said that for sustainable agriculture, biochar could be used to help combat global warming by sequestering carbon in the soil.

He said that this international seminar provided a unique opportunity for the scientists, practitioners, and all other stakeholders to work together for the cause of food security and health issues as well as to learn from experiences of UK-based partners of GASTROPAK project.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that the country needed a serious intervention to combat environmental, soil and water degradation with proper remediation.

He stressed the need of joint efforts in order to address gastroenteritis issues. He said that animal waste caused contamination. Therefore, the experts, scientists and all policy makers should take this issue seriously for its durable solution.

Chairman Department of Agronomy Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq said that management of soil variability would ensure sustainable agriculture production.

He stressed the need to save soil and water wisely as the situation was deteriorating especially in poor peri urban areas.

Dr Chris Quince and Richard Doyle from Earlham Institute, Dr Ruben Sakrabani of Cranfield University, Dr Lyla, Dr Noel McCarthy from Trinity College Dublin and others also spoke on the occasion.

