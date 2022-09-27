Biodegradable packaging to reduce environmental pollution: Dr Iqrar

Biodegradable packaging would reduce environmental pollution which has become a serious threat for humans, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Biodegradable packaging would reduce environmental pollution which has become a serious threat for humans, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was talking to a French delegation led by Prof. Dr Richard Gattin which visited UAF here on Tuesday.

Dr Iqrar said that research work with French partner would bring tangible results for defeating ill impact of environment degradation to the maximum extent.

He said that UAF was already working to meet with the challenge of food security in addition to poverty alleviation and rural development.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for further collaboration including research collaboration, students and faculty exchanges, short courses during summer programs and scholarships for UAF students.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Director General National Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFSA) Dr Imran Pasha, Dr Aamir Shehzad and Dr Rana Muhammad Aadil and other notables also attended the meeting.