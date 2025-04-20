Open Menu

Biography "A Heart That Heals" Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The launch ceremony of "A Heart That Heals", the biography of Tabassum Tanveer, was held at SOS Children's Village Rawalpindi.

The event was attended by Tabassum Tanveer, Director General of Civil Services academy Farhan Aziz Khawaja, former Senator Suraya Amiruddin, SOS Village Director Hoor Fatima, social worker and writer Irfan Mustafa, and the book's author Younas Hasrat, along with a large number of civil society members.

Speaking at the event, Farhan Aziz Khawaja praised Tabassum Tanveer’s selfless service to humanity.

"While most focus on personal lives, Tabassum dedicated herself to helping the poor, unemployed, and needy. Serving others is the highest form of humanity", he said.

Former Senator Suraya Amiruddin called Tabassum an angelic soul for her tireless efforts in educating visually impaired girls and uplifting marginalized communities.

Other speakers shed light on Tabassum’s life which he served as an inspiration, with her book documenting her humanitarian work for future generations.

