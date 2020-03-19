Biography: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Qasim Khan

Ustice Muhammad Qasim Khan took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday and has succeeded Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday and has succeeded Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh. Following is a brief biography of Honorable Chief Justice LHC Muhammad Qasim Khan: He was born on 06.07.1959 to a noble family in Multan. He passed his matriculation examination from "Comprehensive school", Multan and graduated from Baha-ud-Din Zakariya University (BZU), Multan.He got L.L.B degree from Gillani Law College, Multan. After completing law studies he started practicing law in the Courts at Multan and joined the Chamber of renowned lawyers Kanwar Akhtar Ali and Ch. Faqir Muhammad.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was appointed Assistant Advocate General, Multan in the year 2000 for his meritorious achievements in the field of law ,and successfully represented provincial government departments in innumerable important cases till June, 2009.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was elevated to the Bench in January, 2010 and during his career as a Judge, rendered remarkable judgments on several important issues, in Single Bench, in various Division Benches and also Full Benches.

Mr. Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan while heading a larger Bench rendered a landmark judgment determining jurisdiction of the High Court in post- election disputes, reported in "BILAL AKBAR BHATTI versus ELECTION TRIBUNAL and others" (PLJ 2014 Lahore 547-FB), in another Full Bench gave verdict in famous Model Town case and yet in another Full Bench settled legal issues with regard to status of the person approaching for quashing of FIRs, etc.

Another remarkable judgment is "MUHAMMAD ASIF NAWAZ versus Additional Sessions Judge, Etc" (PLJ 2013 Lahore 606), wherein, with reference to the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances) Ordinance, 2001, it was held that when a transaction is covered by the said Ordinance, the Ex-officio Justice of Peace would lack jurisdiction to interfere on an application under section 22-A Cr.P.C.

Honorable Chief Justice also remained Administrative Judge of Anti-Terrorism Courts and Customs Courts.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has decided about thirty six thousand cases at various Benchesand the Principal Seat by now.