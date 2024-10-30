Biological sciences to help curb pandemics: PU VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that in the future, pandemics like coronavirus can be curbed through research in biological sciences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that in the future, pandemics like coronavirus can be curbed through research in biological sciences.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day national training workshop on ‘Multi-Omics Data Analysis & Whole genome sequencing’ organized by Punjab University school of Biochemistry and Biotechnology here on Wednesday.

School of Biochemistry and Biotechnology Director Dr Muhammad Khurshid, Resource Person Dr Hafiz Muzzammal Rehman, researchers from various universities of Pakistan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that the role of biological sciences is increasing in solving the problems faced by the mankind.

He said that data will be more precious than gold in the future. The VC said that wars and global warming are affecting the ecology, adding that female students in the field of biological sciences should not sit at home after studying. He said that country’s development is not possible without the active role of women.

Dr Khurshid said that more than 100 professors, researchers and students are participating in the workshop from various parts of the country in which the participants will be trained for three days. Dr Muzzammal Rehman said that the change in human genetics and its effects will be reviewed in the workshop. He said that the plan of action for understanding future diseases will be discussed in this unique workshop.