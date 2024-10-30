Biological Sciences To Help Curb Pandemics: PU VC
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that in the future, pandemics like coronavirus can be curbed through research in biological sciences
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that in the future, pandemics like coronavirus can be curbed through research in biological sciences.
He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day national training workshop on ‘Multi-Omics Data Analysis & Whole genome sequencing’ organized by Punjab University school of Biochemistry and Biotechnology here on Wednesday.
School of Biochemistry and Biotechnology Director Dr Muhammad Khurshid, Resource Person Dr Hafiz Muzzammal Rehman, researchers from various universities of Pakistan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.
In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that the role of biological sciences is increasing in solving the problems faced by the mankind.
He said that data will be more precious than gold in the future. The VC said that wars and global warming are affecting the ecology, adding that female students in the field of biological sciences should not sit at home after studying. He said that country’s development is not possible without the active role of women.
Dr Khurshid said that more than 100 professors, researchers and students are participating in the workshop from various parts of the country in which the participants will be trained for three days. Dr Muzzammal Rehman said that the change in human genetics and its effects will be reviewed in the workshop. He said that the plan of action for understanding future diseases will be discussed in this unique workshop.
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital36 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari36 minutes ago
-
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab36 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered36 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 1949 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA49 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements1 hour ago
-
Accused of double murder case gets capital punishment33 minutes ago
-
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered33 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah33 minutes ago
-
PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Constitutional Amendment33 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashaq Hussain Kirmani discusses issues related to ..15 seconds ago