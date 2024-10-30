Open Menu

Biological Sciences To Help Curb Pandemics: PU VC

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Biological sciences to help curb pandemics: PU VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that in the future, pandemics like coronavirus can be curbed through research in biological sciences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that in the future, pandemics like coronavirus can be curbed through research in biological sciences.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day national training workshop on ‘Multi-Omics Data Analysis & Whole genome sequencing’ organized by Punjab University school of Biochemistry and Biotechnology here on Wednesday.

School of Biochemistry and Biotechnology Director Dr Muhammad Khurshid, Resource Person Dr Hafiz Muzzammal Rehman, researchers from various universities of Pakistan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that the role of biological sciences is increasing in solving the problems faced by the mankind.

He said that data will be more precious than gold in the future. The VC said that wars and global warming are affecting the ecology, adding that female students in the field of biological sciences should not sit at home after studying. He said that country’s development is not possible without the active role of women.

Dr Khurshid said that more than 100 professors, researchers and students are participating in the workshop from various parts of the country in which the participants will be trained for three days. Dr Muzzammal Rehman said that the change in human genetics and its effects will be reviewed in the workshop. He said that the plan of action for understanding future diseases will be discussed in this unique workshop.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Muhammad Ali Women Gold From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

37 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

36 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

36 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

36 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

36 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

36 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

49 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

49 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

1 hour ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

1 hour ago
 Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

33 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan