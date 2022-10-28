UrduPoint.com

Biomass Gasifier To Provide Cheap, Environment Friendly Energy Solutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Biomass gasifier to provide cheap, environment friendly energy solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Gasifiers are synthetic gas producers that convert biomass such as wood chips, wood pallets, wood shavings, grass, tree leaves, branches, cow dung and vegetable waste into cheap and environment-friendly synthetic gas.

Talking to APP here Friday, a local producer of Biomass Gasifier Muhammad Siddique Malik said that gasification plant was based on established technology around the world that could benefit Pakistan as an agricultural country. He said Pakistan had been producing immense biomass that could be converted into gas with a minimal cost of around Rs 50 per kilogram. "The produced gas can be used in stoves and to run the generators for producing electricity", he added.

Discussing the features of Biomass Gasifier, the manufacturer said that produced gas could be stored in especially designed gas balloons for several days. He said indigenously manufactured Gasifiers provide solution for heating, electricity generation and hot water production for residential and commercial scale.

He highlighted that the synthetic gas was composed of carbon monoxide and hydrogen due to which it was safe and eco-friendly.

Answering a question, Siddique said that gasifier plant could be designed according to the need, availability of biomass and requirement of the consumer at local level.

He said different designs of gasifier work multiple types of biomasses including rice husk, cotton stick, banana tree waste, date palm tree, wheat straw, bagasse, maize sticks and wheat husk. He said gasifier could become a free energy supply in rural areas where biomass sources would be available.

He urged to the legislators that a favorable policy in the field of renewable energy would attract the investors, manufacturers and the consumers towards environment friendly energy solutions.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Electricity Water Gas Cotton Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

56 minutes ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

3 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

4 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.