Biomass gasifier to provide cheap, environment friendly energy solutions

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Gasifiers are synthetic gas producers that convert biomass such as wood chips, wood pallets, wood shavings, grass, tree leaves, branches, cow dung and vegetable waste into cheap and environment-friendly synthetic gas.

Talking to APP here, a local producer of Biomass Gasifier Muhammad Siddique Malik said that gasification plant was based on established technology around the world that could benefit Pakistan as an agricultural country. He said Pakistan had been producing immense biomass that could be converted into gas with a minimal cost of around Rs 50 per kilogram. "The produced gas can be used in stoves and to run the generators for producing electricity", he added.

Discussing the features of Biomass Gasifier, the manufacturer said that produced gas could be stored in especially designed gas balloons for several days. He said indigenously manufactured Gasifiers provide solution for heating, electricity generation and hot water production for residential and commercial scale.

He highlighted that the synthetic gas was composed of carbon monoxide and hydrogen due to which it was safe and eco-friendly.

Answering a question, Siddique said that gasifier plant could be designed according to the need, availability of biomass and requirement of the consumer at local level.

He said different designs of gasifier work multiple types of biomasses including rice husk, cotton stick, banana tree waste, date palm tree, wheat straw, bagasse, maize sticks and wheat husk. He said gasifier could become a free energy supply in rural areas where biomass sources would be available.

He urged to the legislators that a favorable policy in the field of renewable energy would attract the investors, manufacturers and the consumers towards environment friendly energy solutions.

