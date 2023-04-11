Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Biomedical Engineering College, Cellular & Gene Therapies Unit To Be Established At GIMS: CM Sindh

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Biomedical Engineering College, Cellular & Gene Therapies unit to be established at GIMS: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting on Tuesday decided to establish Cellular and Gene Therapies and a Biomedical College at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences.

"I want to speed up the measures to establish Gambat as the first-ever Medical City in the province by establishing all the health facilities along both the banks of Rohri Canal," he said  The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Minister Health Dr. Azra Pechuho, Minister U&B Ismail Rahu, Parliamentary Secretary of Health Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Colleges Ahmad Bux Narejo, Secretary Schools Akbar Leghari, VC NED Prof Sarosh Lodhi, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, Director GIMS Dr. Bhatt and other concerned.

The CM said that he had announced declaring Gambat as the health city in his budget speech and now the time had matured to fulfill the commitment made with the people of the province by providing them with all the health-related facilities at Gambat.

He said that the Liver Transplantation unit was operating at GIMS successfully and over 700 transplant procedures had been adopted so far. The CM said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently inaugurated the Lung Transplant unit at Gambat and their Buns unit was also operating successfully, therefore patients from all over Pakistan were coming here for the treatment.

  Cellular & Gene Therapist Dr. Shahzad Sarwar of GIMS giving a comprehensive presentation to the chief minister said that cellular and Gene Therapy was emerging as a rapid development for healthcare.  He said that cellular and gene therapy involves the use of cells and genes to treat diseases.

Gene therapy modifies a person's genes to treat or cure diseases. Similarly, cell therapy uses cells from either the patient or a donor to treat diseases. Cellular therapy is the transplantation of human cells to replace or repair damaged tissue and/or cells.  Some of the cells that may be used include various types of stem cells, lymphocytes, dendritic cells, and pancreatic islet cells.

Human gene therapy aims to modify or manipulate the expression of a gene or to alter the pathological process to treat a disease. It can work by editing-replacing the disease-causinggene with a healthy one; silencing-Inactivating a disease-causing gene that is not functioning properly and addition-Introducing a new, or modified gene into the body to help treat a disease.

Meanwhile, the CM directed Vice Chancellor NED University to establish a Biomedical Engineering college at Gamabt.

"I would suggest both of you that VC NED and Director Gambat Institute of Health Sciences, to sit together a prepare a plan to establish a Biomedical college," he said.The CM also approved a proposal presented by Dr. Bhatti of GIMS to establish Cellular and Gene Therapies at GIMS.

It was pointed out that the land along both embankments of Rohri Canal at Gamabt would be utilized to establish different health facilities for long-term care and Primary health care. The city would become the epitome of medical tourism.

The CM directed Secretary Works to prepare a feasibility plan to construct a flyover from the National Highway to Gambat Health City and plan to connect the Rohri Canal embankments through a bridge. He also directed Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to hire a consultant for the establishment of Gambat as a Health City.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Budget Cure Jatoi Gambat Rohri Pakistan Peoples Party May Murad Ali Shah All From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

11 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

11 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

41 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

41 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

41 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.