UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biometric Attendance To Be Started In Police Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:37 PM

Biometric attendance to be started in police offices

The Police Department has decided to start biometric attendance of police officials as well as officers in all police offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Police Department has decided to start biometric attendance of police officials as well as officers in all police offices.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that 306 biometric devices have been allotted to the police offices across the province including 31 devices in Faisalabad district, 12 in Jhang, 10 in Toba Tek Singh and 9 in Chiniot district.

He said that these devices will be installed in police offices and thumb impressions of all police officers and officers will be fed before June 10 in addition to inserting their data whereas biometric attendance is expected to be started from June 11, 2021.

All police officers and officials will be bound for biometric attendance on biometric devices and those will fail to put their thumbs on the device for biometric attendance will be considered absent, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh June All From

Recent Stories

Biden's Renewed Interest in COVID Lab Leak Theory ..

1 minute ago

67 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

1 minute ago

PM AJK inaugurates Rs 85m fully-equipped Rawalakot ..

1 minute ago

CM Balochistan expresses his dissatisfaction over ..

1 minute ago

KP LG&RD Dept allocates Rs.1bn for LBs polls

1 minute ago

United Airlines Reaches Deal to Add 15 Supersonic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.