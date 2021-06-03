Biometric attendance to be started in police offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Police Department has decided to start biometric attendance of police officials as well as officers in all police offices.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that 306 biometric devices have been allotted to the police offices across the province including 31 devices in Faisalabad district, 12 in Jhang, 10 in Toba Tek Singh and 9 in Chiniot district.

He said that these devices will be installed in police offices and thumb impressions of all police officers and officers will be fed before June 10 in addition to inserting their data whereas biometric attendance is expected to be started from June 11, 2021.

All police officers and officials will be bound for biometric attendance on biometric devices and those will fail to put their thumbs on the device for biometric attendance will be considered absent, spokesman added.