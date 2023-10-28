Biometric attendance, tracking system in vehicles introduced in different deptts

(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Divisional administration is taking measures to improve department’s efficiency as a tracking system has been activated on the vehicles and the work for biometric attendance of the municipal committee employees is also being recorded in all four districts.

According to official sources, Commissioner DG Khan Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir reviewed the waste management company machinery and tracking system on Saturday. He said that the usage of machinery and vehicles was being monitored through the tracking system, which helped in checking fuel consumption. He also stressed for the need of better maintenance of vehicles and machinery.

Dr. Bashir also directed the local bodies to take active steps to improve municipal services and warned that negligence and lack of interest in duties would not be tolerated.

He said that absent employees would be suspended.

Talking to APP here Saturday, the local people said that the activation of the tracking system and the recording of biometric attendance were positive steps towards ensuring greater efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the local bodies in DG Khan Division. These measures will help to ensure that the vehicles and machinery are used properly and that the employees are attending to their duties, said different citizens named Asif Gorchani, Naeem Khosa and some others.