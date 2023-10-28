Open Menu

Biometric Attendance, Tracking System In Vehicles Introduced In Different Deptts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Biometric attendance, tracking system in vehicles introduced in different deptts

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Divisional administration is taking measures to improve department’s efficiency as a tracking system has been activated on the vehicles and the work for biometric attendance of the municipal committee employees is also being recorded in all four districts.

According to official sources, Commissioner DG Khan Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir reviewed the waste management company machinery and tracking system on Saturday. He said that the usage of machinery and vehicles was being monitored through the tracking system, which helped in checking fuel consumption. He also stressed for the need of better maintenance of vehicles and machinery.

Dr. Bashir also directed the local bodies to take active steps to improve municipal services and warned that negligence and lack of interest in duties would not be tolerated.

He said that absent employees would be suspended.

Talking to APP here Saturday, the local people said that the activation of the tracking system and the recording of biometric attendance were positive steps towards ensuring greater efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the local bodies in DG Khan Division. These measures will help to ensure that the vehicles and machinery are used properly and that the employees are attending to their duties, said different citizens named Asif Gorchani, Naeem Khosa and some others.

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Nasir All

Recent Stories

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

15 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

19 minutes ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

28 minutes ago
 Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

44 minutes ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

1 hour ago
UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

1 hour ago
 "Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah ..

"Urgent action by the Minister of State Wasi Shah for the rescue of stranded tou ..

1 hour ago
 IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan