Biometric case filing system launched in Lahore district judiciary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) On the directives of the Supreme Court, a biometric case filing system has officially been launched in Lahore’s district judiciary.

The initiative aims to curb the longstanding issue of bogus and fake case filings and has been widely welcomed by professional and merit-based lawyers.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum emphasised the importance of this reform while addressing delegations from various district and tehsil bar associations here on Thursday. She stated that biometric verification of petitioners or litigants has now been made mandatory to ensure transparency and authenticity in the filing process.

“If a litigant can come to sign a case with a lawyer, they can also come for biometric verification for filing,” remarked the chief justice, reinforcing the practicality of the new system.

In another significant step towards digitalisation, the chief justice announced that the daily cause list of cases is now accessible via the Lahore High Court’s mobile application.

Lawyers and litigants can view real-time information on which cases are being heard in specific courtrooms. Additionally, LCD screens will soon be installed outside all courtrooms in the Lahore High Court to display live cause lists, she added.

“The Lahore High Court is implementing reforms aligned with modern needs to ensure swift and quality justice,” said the chief justice, adding that “We are committed to providing maximum facilitation to lawyers and litigants through effective digital solutions.”

Among those present at the meeting were Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Vice Chairman Irfan Sadiq Tarar, PbBC Executive Committee Chairman Farooq Dogar, Secretary Rafaqat Ali Sohal, High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi Ahsan Hameed Lillah, District Bar Association Faisalabad President Rai Saif-ur-Rehman Bhatti, and Tehsil Bar Association Kamoke President Chaudhry Irfan Ullah Khan. Registrar of the Lahore High Court Amjad Iqbal Ranjha also attended the event.

