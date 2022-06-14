Biometric property registration system inaugurated at Karachi Central District

Former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain inaugurated biometric property registration system at Registrar's Office Karachi Central District on Tuesday to facilitate public in transfer of property

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister Dr Asim Hussain inaugurated biometric property registration system at Registrar's Office Karachi Central District on Tuesday to facilitate public in transfer of property.

Through the biometric system details of all the property holders registered in the registrar's office could easily be accessed on the computer and it will prevent instances of selling or registering someone's property in others name, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Asim Hussain, at this occasion, termed the introduction of property registration on biometric system as a welcome step and said that biometric system should be used in other registry offices as well.

He inquired from the staff of the Property Registrar's Office about the new mode of working and the details.

He also inquired people who came there for property registration about their problems.

Deputy Commissioner and administrator Central District Taha Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Hazim Bangwar, Registrar North Nazimabad Syed Faiq Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.