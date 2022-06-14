UrduPoint.com

Biometric Property Registration System Inaugurated At Karachi Central District

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Biometric property registration system inaugurated at Karachi Central District

Former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain inaugurated biometric property registration system at Registrar's Office Karachi Central District on Tuesday to facilitate public in transfer of property

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister Dr Asim Hussain inaugurated biometric property registration system at Registrar's Office Karachi Central District on Tuesday to facilitate public in transfer of property.

Through the biometric system details of all the property holders registered in the registrar's office could easily be accessed on the computer and it will prevent instances of selling or registering someone's property in others name, said a press release issued here.

Dr. Asim Hussain, at this occasion, termed the introduction of property registration on biometric system as a welcome step and said that biometric system should be used in other registry offices as well.

He inquired from the staff of the Property Registrar's Office about the new mode of working and the details.

He also inquired people who came there for property registration about their problems.

Deputy Commissioner and administrator Central District Taha Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Hazim Bangwar, Registrar North Nazimabad Syed Faiq Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Dr Asim Hussain North Nazimabad All From

Recent Stories

Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waz ..

Two more cases of wild polio reported in North Waziristan

20 seconds ago
 FFOP to engage religious mobilisers for nature con ..

FFOP to engage religious mobilisers for nature conservation in Pakistan

22 seconds ago
 Opposition trying to hinder public service mission ..

Opposition trying to hinder public service mission: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz ..

24 seconds ago
 Rs1.468 billion earmarked for minorities

Rs1.468 billion earmarked for minorities

4 minutes ago
 School teacher dies of heart attack in FIA's custo ..

School teacher dies of heart attack in FIA's custody

4 minutes ago
 National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashr ..

National dialogue, way forward of all crises: Ashrafi

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.