Biometric, queue system to be introduced in healthcare facilities across Punjab: Secy

The biometric system and queue management system are being activated in the Punjab government hospitals to ensure presence of doctors and staff besides provision of better healthcare facilities to the masses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The biometric system and queue management system are being activated in the Punjab government hospitals to ensure presence of doctors and staff besides provision of better healthcare facilities to the masses.

This was informed by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan in a meeting of the Health Development Sub-Committee held to review the ongoing development projects in the province, here on Thursday.

He said that face recognition system would be part of the biometric system.

The Secretary informed that 200 more ambulances were being inducted in 1034 emergency service.

He said that special funds had been allocated for health screenings of prisoners for the current fiscal year.

He said that medical legal reports were being prepared automatically at all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals. "A special Report Forensic Scene vehicle is also being made to review the incident," he said.

The Punjab Health Secretary said that mobile health units would be utilised for the special children studying in special educational schools.

The Special Secretary Development, Additional Secretary Development, Additional Secretary Technical, concerned deputy secretaries and other officers attended the meeting.