Biometric system for transfer of vehicles; citizens provided last chance till Dec 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to ensure transparency during the transfer of ownership as well as new registrations, the Excise and Taxation Department will make the process of biometric verification mandatory for the registration and transfer of vehicle from December 15.

An official of Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi told APP that according to the new system, it will be mandatory for the buyers and sellers to appear at the office of excise and taxation to get their vehicle transferred which would be implemented from Dec 15.

He also advised the vehicle owners to avail the opportunity and get the vehicles transferred to the buyer's name without biometric verification before the deadline.

To a question he said, the biometric verification system would help to eliminate the tout mafia involved in preparing fake registration documents as the buyer and sellers would have to appear physically at the excise office to get their vehicle registered or transferred.

The fingerprints of the owners of the vehicles shall be verified in real time from the online database of NADRA.

To another question he said, the owners of the vehicles who had applied for new registration or transfer of ownership can get the files and smart cards from the excise office.

According to Assistance Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab on the special directive of the Punjab government had announced a new policy to facilitate the vehicle and property tax owners.

They can pay their property and vehicle token tax through e-pay, he added.

He informed that on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor Registration Authority (MRA) Rawalpindi Sohail Sabair, solid steps were taken to facilitate the citizens who wanted to pay the taxes.

The citizens had been advised to use E-Pay online service to avoid hassle in the offices. Sohail Shahzad asked the citizens to get appointment before visiting Excise and Taxation (E&T) Office through Appointment Management System (AMS).

He informed that the department had launched AMS through a mobile Application (App) to prevent overcrowding in the office and ensure social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus. The application (excise appointment Punjab app) can be downloaded through Google play store or the department's official website ttp://www.excise-punjab.gov.pk can be visited. They will visit the designated office and meet the assigned official.

Talking to APP, Sohail Shahaz informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi, all the E&T officials had been directed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government and general instructions besides taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus.

He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity as this is last chance and get transferred their vehicles on their Names without biometric verification.