Open Menu

Biometric Tools Be Used For Ramzan Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Biometric tools be used for Ramzan package

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Zaman Malik has ordered to use of biometric tools along with related mobile apps to keep a record of the Ramzan package .

Addressing a meeting, he said an improved system would be introduced to relieve people from inflation. He directed the staff to arrange ware houses for saving food stock in Ramzan.

He said that the Ramzan Package will ease the lives of public during the holy month. He directed the staff to ensure proper arrangements at patwar house or local depot supervised by revenue department for smooth distribution of goods among the needy people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mian Ramzan, Political Assistant Muhammad Asad. and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Mobile From

Recent Stories

Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

21 minutes ago
 PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian As ..

PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal

48 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

15 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

15 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

15 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan