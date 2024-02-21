Biometric tools be used for Ramzan package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Zaman Malik has ordered to use of biometric tools along with related mobile apps to keep a record of the Ramzan package .

Addressing a meeting, he said an improved system would be introduced to relieve people from inflation. He directed the staff to arrange ware houses for saving food stock in Ramzan.

He said that the Ramzan Package will ease the lives of public during the holy month. He directed the staff to ensure proper arrangements at patwar house or local depot supervised by revenue department for smooth distribution of goods among the needy people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mian Ramzan, Political Assistant Muhammad Asad. and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.