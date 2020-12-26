UrduPoint.com
Biometric Vehicles' Registration Bearing Positive Results

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Biometric vehicles' registration bearing positive results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Director Excise and Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bilal Azam has said that biometric and online system introduced for bringing transparency and improvement in vehicles' registration has usher maximum positive results.

Addressing a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)'s standing committee for car dealers and other businessmen, he assured them of accepting their long standing demands and resolution of problems. Besides, senior vice chairman, Haji Ihsan and vice chairman Bakht Munir, other members of the committee also attended.

The Director, Excise & Taxation said that record revenue of Rs.8 billion had also been collected through the new online system, which is a big achievement.

He said that for vehicles' registration and increase in revenue, the department is beginning a comprehensive awareness campaign.

He fully agreed with the proposals and recommendations of the SCCI's standing committee and assured the resolution of the problems of business community on priority basis.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Ghulam Bilal Javed demanded the abolition of the conditionality of the registration of old vehicles through biometric system and restoration of the old system. He also called for increase in the time period of the vehicles' transfer from one month to three months.

