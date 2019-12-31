Biometric verification mandatory for registration, transfer of vehicle from Jan 1

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :In order to eradicate embezzlement during the transfer of ownership as well as new registrations, the Excise & Taxation Department has made the process of biometric verification mandatory throughout the Punjab for the registration and transfer of vehicle from January 1 Wednesday.

An official told APP that according to the newly introduced system, it will be mandatory for the buyers and sellers to appear at the office of excise and taxation to get their vehicle transferred.

Biometric verification system will help to eliminate the tout mafia involved in preparing fake registration documents as the buyer and sellers would have to appear physically at the excise office to get their vehicle registered or transferred, official said.

The fingerprints of the owners of the vehicles shall be verified in real time from the online database of NADRA.