Biometric verification must for driving license seekers to keep tab on criminals

Government has adopted a modern, neat and clean method of issuing driving license through biometric verification to remove flaws and monitor and maintain record of criminals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Government has adopted a modern, neat and clean method of issuing driving license through biometric verification to remove flaws and monitor and maintain record of criminals.

DSP traffic Muzaffargarh, Waseem Ijaz Jakhar, in a statement, said that driving license centers and police service centers have been linked to NADRA and CRO branches to verify the applicants through biometric process.

He said, no new driving license would be issued without biometric verification so that the criminals' record be maintained for their identification.

He disclosed that those already having driving license would also undergo the biometric verification process.

He said that cameras have been installed inside and outside the test vehicles to ensure in person attendance of license seekers.