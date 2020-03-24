UrduPoint.com
Biometric Verification Of Pilgrims Not Possible Till Apr 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Biometric verification of pilgrims not possible till Apr 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The biometric verification of intending pilgrims is not possible due to the closure of Etimad Centres as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the successful intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme not to deposit their passports in their respective branches of banks, according to a notification of the ministry.

Passports must be valid till February 1, 2021.

