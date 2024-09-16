Biometric Verification, Transfer Made Mandatory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Excise Department has taken a significant step by making biometric verification mandatory for vehicle registrations and transfers.
Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that all new and old vehicles will now be subject to biometric verification during the registration or transfer process.
He elaborated that under the new policy, the change will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, starting from July 1, biometric verification will be mandatory for the registration of new vehicles. In the second phase, beginning on November 1, biometric verification will be required for vehicle buyers. In the third phase, biometric verification of both the vehicle seller and buyer will be enforced.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that they are working to make all processes more transparent in the Excise Department, and this is just the beginning.
The Government of Sindh is committed to ensuring that Sindh leads the way in digitizing public services.
He emphasized that Biometric authentication in vehicle registration and transfers is a significant milestone in promoting transparency.
It will enable the accurate identification of buyers and sellers, thereby helping to protect citizens from illegal vehicle transfers and fraud.
Memon said that vehicle owners can visit any NADRA e-Facilitation Center or district excise office to complete the biometric verification process.
Recent Stories
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi with great religious enthusiasm in KP1 minute ago
-
Wildlife department foils crane smuggling attempt1 minute ago
-
President condoles demise of Balochistan Minister Sarfaraz Domki11 minutes ago
-
LRH increases emergency, OPD fees by Rs.3021 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested in police encounter31 minutes ago
-
Miscreants attack on Regi police station repulsed31 minutes ago
-
Senior civil judge denies bail for fraudulent Hajj and Umrah female organizer41 minutes ago
-
Accused in police custody injured in encounter51 minutes ago
-
Customs seize 25 tons of smuggled betel nuts1 hour ago
-
WASA sluggishness results 2000 female students suffering for 12 days2 hours ago
-
Man dies in a road mishap2 hours ago
-
15 criminals held3 hours ago