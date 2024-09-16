Biometric verification, transfer made mandatory

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Excise Department has taken a significant step by making biometric verification mandatory for vehicle registrations and transfers.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that all new and old vehicles will now be subject to biometric verification during the registration or transfer process.

He elaborated that under the new policy, the change will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, starting from July 1, biometric verification will be mandatory for the registration of new vehicles. In the second phase, beginning on November 1, biometric verification will be required for vehicle buyers. In the third phase, biometric verification of both the vehicle seller and buyer will be enforced.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that they are working to make all processes more transparent in the Excise Department, and this is just the beginning.

The Government of Sindh is committed to ensuring that Sindh leads the way in digitizing public services.

He emphasized that Biometric authentication in vehicle registration and transfers is a significant milestone in promoting transparency.

It will enable the accurate identification of buyers and sellers, thereby helping to protect citizens from illegal vehicle transfers and fraud.

Memon said that vehicle owners can visit any NADRA e-Facilitation Center or district excise office to complete the biometric verification process.