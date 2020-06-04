UrduPoint.com
Biosafety Lab Conducts 3,048 Tests In One Month

Thu 04th June 2020

The Biosafety Laboratory at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur tested 3,048 scrubs of patients during the last one month

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Biosafety Laboratory at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur tested 3,048 scrubs of patients during the last one month.

As many as 2,769 of the tests were found negative while 259 were positive. Patients whose scrubs were tested at the laboratory belonged to Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, Vehari and Dunyapur.

More Stories From Pakistan

