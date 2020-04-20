Biosafety level 3 laboratory being established at Civil Hospital for coronavirus tests

Biosafety level 3 laboratory is being established at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur for coronavirus tests while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited the site of the laboratory in that regard

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Biosafety level 3 laboratory is being established at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur for coronavirus tests while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited the site of the laboratory in that regard.

He was accompanied by District Health Officer Dr Tariq Mehmood and Focal Person for Corona Dr Zakir Ali.

Deputy Commissioner was told that the laboratory would comprise disinfection room, scrub room, changing room, BSL 2 area and BSL 3 area.

The laboratory would be capable of conducting all the pathological tests, PCRs and HINI tests for coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner also inspected the installation of 100 kv generator for the laboratory. He directed to complete the work of the laboratory and make it functional in 3 days.