Biosafety measures imperative in laboratories: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Biosafety measures are imperative in laboratories for protection from harmful incidents.

It was stated by experts at a workshop titled "Fundamentals of Laboratory Biosafety", arranged at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday.

The Department of Biochemistry, UAF, in collaboration with the Pakistan Biological Safety Association, had arranged the workshop at New Senate Hall.

UAF Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Muhammad Asghar presided over the event, while chairpersons of different departments, Dr Muhammad Shahid, Prof Dr.Khalil-ur-Rahman, Dr Sadia Aslam, and others also spoke.