UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biosafety Measures Imperative In Laboratories: Experts

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:08 PM

Biosafety measures imperative in laboratories: experts

Biosafety measures are imperative in laboratories for protection from harmful incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Biosafety measures are imperative in laboratories for protection from harmful incidents.

It was stated by experts at a workshop titled "Fundamentals of Laboratory Biosafety", arranged at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday.

The Department of Biochemistry, UAF, in collaboration with the Pakistan Biological Safety Association, had arranged the workshop at New Senate Hall.

UAF Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Muhammad Asghar presided over the event, while chairpersons of different departments, Dr Muhammad Shahid, Prof Dr.Khalil-ur-Rahman, Dr Sadia Aslam, and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Event From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

1 hour ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

1 hour ago

JI leaders grieved over death of Naimatullah Khan

2 minutes ago

Six truckloads carrying dead chicken impounded in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.