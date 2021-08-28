Biotechnical lab at Baffa Agriculture Research Center inaugurated

BAFFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General of Research Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Abul Raoof Saturday inaugurated state of the art Biotechnology Laboratory here at Baffa Agriculture Research center.

According to the details, DG Research KP Dr. Abdul Raoof along with the scientists of Sawabi Dr. Gulzar Ahmed, director merged districts, Fazal Wahab, Director Hazara Agriculture Research Center Abbottabad Nayar Iqbal and others had visited Baffa Agriculture Research center and also inaugurated the newly constructed Biotechnology Laboratory.

The DG also inspected the lab research center and reviewed the research activities including Corn, Rice, Soybean, he also planted a sapling of Guava under PM's Fruit for All programme.

Earlier, Sabir Gul Khattak in charge Baffa agriculture research center briefed the visiting scientists about the ongoing projects and research activities in the center.

He said that Research Institutes and Station Baffa was a hub of agriculture knowledge as highly foreign qualified staff was serving and delivering services about latest information's on diseases, insects, issues and technologies. He said he would request the researchers, extension workers and farmers to strengthen linkages so that the knowledge should be transferred and adapted by the farmers for enhancement of productivity.

Sabir Gul Khattak said the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the farming community through innovative research/ideas/technologies and adaptation of the modern national and international innovations under the locally available resources and prevailing environment was our prime objective.