Biotechnology Can Serve As Engine Of Rural Economic Growth, Says Agriculture Minister

Biotechnology can serve as engine of rural economic growth, says agriculture minister

Punjab agriculture minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Thursday said that biotechnology can serve as engine of rural economic growth and a committee of experts has been formed to work out a national strategy on revolutionary technology to enhance agriculture production and speed up country's development process

Addressing a virtual conference on biotechnology, Gardezi said that biotechnology was an effective tool to address food security issues and eradicate poverty, says a release issued by agriculture spokesman.

Minister said that its application in Pakistan would not only enhance agriculture production but also overpower food security challenges.

However, he added that cooperation from all sides was important to ensure continuity of policies and efforts in this direction.

Minister said that nations around the world were using biotechnology to increase their agriculture production capability, check diseases spread and countering environmental pollution.

He underlined the need for a national strategy and practical steps to address problems, and speed up national development process.

He said that an experts' committee has been formed to work out an elaborate strategy.

He said that biotechnology can serve as engine of rural economic growth and steer small farmers out of poverty.

He expressed the hope that the technology would help address problems arising out of climate change and overpower scarcity of water and food.

