Biotechnology Hostel, Green House, Animal Farms Inaugurated At BZU

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:08 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, inaugurated 80 rooms hostels at Institute of Microbiology & Biotechnology besides Green House & Animal Farms here on Tuesday

The hostel has been constructed with Rs 60 million while Green House was built with Rs 10 mln funds.

Director Institute of Microbiology & Biotechnology, Dr Rehan Sadiq Shaikh briefing the VC that both the projects have been accomplished within stipulated time.

He appreciated varsity's engineering team cooperation in this context adding that it was impossible to complete the projects timely due to pandemic coronavirus.

Dr Shaikh maintained the projects have been executed with help of Higher education Commission.

Dr Kundi extolled Institute Director efforts for taking keen interest for completion of projects.

