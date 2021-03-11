UrduPoint.com
Biotechnology Vital To Overcome Problems Of Food Security: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that biotechnology is an important tool to overcome problems of food security and reduce poverty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that biotechnology is an important tool to overcome problems of food security and reduce poverty.

He said this while addressing a virtual conference on biotechnology on Thursday.

The minister issued directions to constitute a committee consisting of senior experts for development of agricultural biotechnology in the province.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that use of biotechnology in the country would not only help increase production capacity but also to overcome challenges of food security as well.

He said, "There is a need to frame national strategy for effective use of this revolutionary science for ensuring development in the country."

