‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Bandar, Indian Gujarat Coastline on June 15: NDMA

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2023) Tropical Cyclone BIPARJOY has weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Category 3, with sustained windspeed of approximately 140-150 kilometer per hour and gusts up to 170 kilometer per hour.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, its current location is roughly 470 kilometer south of Karachi and 460 kilometer south of Thatta and 570 kilometer south east of Ormara.

According to the latest forecast, the tropical cyclone Biparjoy is expected to maintain a northward trajectory until the morning of Wednesday and then it is likely to recurve eastward and will make a landfall between Keti Bandar, southeast Sindh Coastline and the Indian Gujarat Coastline in the afternoon of Thursday.

The areas likely to be affected include Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Ormara, Tando Allah Yar Khan and Tando Mohammad Khan.