Bird Breeders Express Concerns On Raids
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Representatives of the Pakistan Wildlife Breeders and Traders Association have expressed concerns over frequent raids by the Wildlife Department on homes with imported birds.
Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club, Ali Ahsan, Malik Waqar, Muhammad Kashif Rafiq, Muhammad Tahir, Imran Khan Khakwani and others said that despite being registered members of the department, wildlife officials were carrying out operations day and night, seizing imported birds worth millions of rupees.
They stated that the livelihood of thousands linked with the bird trade was at risk due to ever-changing policies.
The representatives noted that while there was a restriction on keeping birds listed under schedule 3, they are fully complying with that rule.
However, officials are still targeting legal bird keepers. They met with DG Wildlife Mudassar Riaz in Lahore, who assured them of protection of their rights, but raids have not stopped, they alleged.
They urged the government to provide relief until the new ring policy is introduced, stressing that all imported birds were brought legally with customs duties paid and approval from the Ministry of Climate Change. Declaring such birds illegal and seizing them is unjust, they added.
The representatives appealed to the DG Wildlife to immediately stop the raids and ensure that men and women involved in the trade are not pushed towards unemployment amid growing economic hardship.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CII chairman urges Muslim world to take stand against Israeli aggression in Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Heatwave alert issued for South Punjab as temperature rises6 minutes ago
-
Bird breeders express concerns on raids6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews ant-polio drive arrangements6 minutes ago
-
Afghan ringleader of notorious robbery gang arrested in Nowshera16 minutes ago
-
Human excellence lies in ability to argue with reason: Senator Irfan Siddiqui16 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Gymkhana Club to undergo revamp & receive ownership16 minutes ago
-
Two dead, six injured in Haripur bus accident16 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister bids farewell to Young Agri-graduates at Islamabad Airport16 minutes ago
-
DHO visits primary health center26 minutes ago
-
Wedding hall fined26 minutes ago
-
Wildfire ravages Haripur forests, devastates Billion Tree Tsunami Project26 minutes ago