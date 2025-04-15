Open Menu

Bird Breeders Express Concerns On Raids

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Bird breeders express concerns on raids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Representatives of the Pakistan Wildlife Breeders and Traders Association have expressed concerns over frequent raids by the Wildlife Department on homes with imported birds.

Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club, Ali Ahsan, Malik Waqar, Muhammad Kashif Rafiq, Muhammad Tahir, Imran Khan Khakwani and others said that despite being registered members of the department, wildlife officials were carrying out operations day and night, seizing imported birds worth millions of rupees.

They stated that the livelihood of thousands linked with the bird trade was at risk due to ever-changing policies.

The representatives noted that while there was a restriction on keeping birds listed under schedule 3, they are fully complying with that rule.

However, officials are still targeting legal bird keepers. They met with DG Wildlife Mudassar Riaz in Lahore, who assured them of protection of their rights, but raids have not stopped, they alleged.

They urged the government to provide relief until the new ring policy is introduced, stressing that all imported birds were brought legally with customs duties paid and approval from the Ministry of Climate Change. Declaring such birds illegal and seizing them is unjust, they added.

The representatives appealed to the DG Wildlife to immediately stop the raids and ensure that men and women involved in the trade are not pushed towards unemployment amid growing economic hardship.

