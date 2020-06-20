UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bird Control Committee Constituted

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

Bird control committee constituted

A inter-organizational Bird Control Committee has been set up at provincial level for saving the national assets including Air Bases and Airports

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A inter-organizational Bird Control Committee has been set up at provincial level for saving the national assets including Air Bases and Airports.

Consultant, Inter-organizational Bird Control (IBC) Committee Punjab, Tariq Mehmood said this committee will prepare recommendations for Pakistan Air force and Pilots and send them to Punjab and Federal government.

He expressed these views in a meeting held here at MM Alam Base chaired by Base Commander Air Commodore Kazim Hamad. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, DCRA Arjumand Zia, DSP Shaukat Mehmood, CEO Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal, DD Livestock Dr. Saghir Ahmad, DWL Officer Urooj Zaheer, officers of PAF and other concerned officers,informed official spokesperson.

Addressing the meeting Base Commander Kazim Hamad expressed concern that large number of birds hovering around the heaps of trash in the vicinity of Pakistan Air Base posed danger to precious lives of pilots and the assets of PAF.

He said that in this connection District Bird Hazard Control Committee headed by DC and DPO in collaboration with Civil Administration will conduct regular meetings after every three months and practical steps would be taken.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah told the meeting that for proper disposal of garbage a sight was being located in the district on urgent basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Oil Demand May Take 2-3 Years to Return to Pre-COV ..

1 minute ago

Belarus detains dozens at opposition protests ahea ..

1 minute ago

Croatian President to Meet With Putin While Visiti ..

1 minute ago

Four people commits suicide in Tharparkar

1 minute ago

49 Rescue officials contract coronavirus: Dr Khate ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Says All Technical Means B ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.