Bird control committee constituted

A inter-organizational Bird Control Committee has been set up at provincial level for saving the national assets including Air Bases and Airports

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A inter-organizational Bird Control Committee has been set up at provincial level for saving the national assets including Air Bases and Airports.

Consultant, Inter-organizational Bird Control (IBC) Committee Punjab, Tariq Mehmood said this committee will prepare recommendations for Pakistan Air force and Pilots and send them to Punjab and Federal government.

He expressed these views in a meeting held here at MM Alam Base chaired by Base Commander Air Commodore Kazim Hamad. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, DCRA Arjumand Zia, DSP Shaukat Mehmood, CEO Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal, DD Livestock Dr. Saghir Ahmad, DWL Officer Urooj Zaheer, officers of PAF and other concerned officers,informed official spokesperson.

Addressing the meeting Base Commander Kazim Hamad expressed concern that large number of birds hovering around the heaps of trash in the vicinity of Pakistan Air Base posed danger to precious lives of pilots and the assets of PAF.

He said that in this connection District Bird Hazard Control Committee headed by DC and DPO in collaboration with Civil Administration will conduct regular meetings after every three months and practical steps would be taken.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah told the meeting that for proper disposal of garbage a sight was being located in the district on urgent basis.