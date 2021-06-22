(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir said on Tuesday that the municipal corporation (MC) and the Cantonment board officers would launch a campaign here for the safety of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) air crafts.

She expressed these views while presiding over a bird hazard control committee meeting held here at the DC office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bilal Feroz Joiya and officers of the departments concerned.

She said that PAF air crafts were asset of the country and the nation.

The DC directed to enforcing Section 144 regarding pigeon flying and kite flying in the vicinity of PAF Mushaf base.The meeting was informed all arrangements have been finalized for cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha in the surroundings areas of PAF base.